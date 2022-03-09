LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Known as America’s biggest rock festival, Louder than Life returns to Louisville larger than ever. Rock titans headline this year’s bill with performances from Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Nearly 100 bands are set to take stage across the 4-day festival, bringing an eclectic mix of genres ranging from heavy metal to industrial, and even grunge to hardcore punk. Other star-studded performances include Alice Cooper, Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Alice in Chains, Evanescence, Bring Me the Horizon and Incubus.

Ever since the festival’s debut, Louder than Life has seen its popularity skyrocket each year it runs. From its humble beginning in 2014, Louder than Life’s attendance has garnered huge numbers in its most recent runs, seeing over 160,000 festival-goers in 2021.

Louder than Life returns Sep. 22 – 25 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville. A spokesperson with the festival says weekend, single day and a limited amount of camping passes are ON SALE NOW.