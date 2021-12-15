Officials give an update on Hopkins County’s tornado relief

The remains of Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) – Earlier today, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield provided an update on volunteering and needed donations in Hopkins County, Kentucky. “We have volunteers assisting with storm clean-up today,” Whitfield said. “It’s amazing to see the support and love for this community with people coming from all over the country to help out.”

Whitfield said volunteers will be sent out every morning at 8 a.m. to assist with storm cleanup. Volunteers are to meet in the parking lot at 5715 Charleston Rd. on Ky. Hwy. 109, just south of the I-69 exit for Dawson Springs. Volunteers can also call the EMA hotline at (270) 825-5024 to request information on specific needs.

“We are sending people out to Barnsley, the Flat Creek area, Dawson Springs, all over to help homeowners who are in dire need right now,” Whitfield added. “Again, I can’t say how appreciative we are of the help we have received so far. Thank you, so much.”

A toy drive – Hopkins County’s Make Christmas Happen – will assist families with gifts for the holidays. “We’ve got a toy drive set up for the kids whose presents were literally blown away in this storm,” Whitfield said. “We have a Facebook page set up. You can donate to Amazon and have toys delivered. We are going to make sure these kids have a great Christmas, one way or another.” Additionally, monetary contributions for tornado recovery efforts can be sent to Independence Bank in Madisonville. The fund is called the “Hopkins County Tornado Relief Fund.”