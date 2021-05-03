Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases; 3.45% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says Kentucky will be moving from state data to federal data when it comes to tracking vaccinations. All other states use this data. He says overall, there have been 1,848,275 Kentuckians vaccinated.

Governor Beshear reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 445,449 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.45 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 55 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as well as three additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,525.

As of Monday, 414 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 47 are on ventilators.