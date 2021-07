KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The founders behind a Kentucky bible-themed attraction say they are going to begin fundraising for an expansion.

The Ark Encounter said that it will take about three years to research, plan and build a Tower of Babel attraction. The park is located in Williamsontown and features a 510 foot long wooden Noah’s ark.

The effort to expand comes as the Ark Encounter says attendance is picking up after the pandemic with about 7,000 visitors on Saturdays.