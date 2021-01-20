Arrest made in Butler County triple murder investigation

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with killing his wife and two others. State Police say officers found three bodies at a home in Butler County Tuesday morning. Each had been shot multiple times. 32-year-old Joseph M. Carey, of Bowling Green, has been charged with three counts of murder and wanton endangerment. He was arrested at the home in Morgantown. Carey’s wife, 30-year-old Angela Carey, and two others, 79-year-old Charles Mcgranahan and 63-year-old Lupe Mcgranahan, were killed. Carey is being held in the Butler County Detention Center. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)