HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A contractor plans to begin milling and paving operations on KY-81 in Daviess and McLean counties. The work is expected to extend to the following areas:

KY-81 (MP 0.00) from the McLean/Daviess County line, extending north to 2.3 miles south of KY-56 (MP 8.695), 08.70 miles of asphalt resurfacing

KY-81 (MP 0.00) from the McLean/Daviess County line, extending to the south end of Panther Creek Bridge (MP 5.263), 05.26 miles of asphalt resurfacing

KY-81 (MP 17.839) from KY-140, extending north to the McLean/Daviess County line, distance of 02 miles of asphalt resurfacing

The work is being done to improve safety along the corridor and will include shoulder improvements, cleaning of trees and culvert replacements.

Drivers can anticipate lane restrictions with this work. Motorists should drive with caution and be prepared for stop conditions. Flaggers will be present for traffic control.

The duration of work is expected to last six months.