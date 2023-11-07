HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) recognized Alexandria “Alex” Cowherd, an aspiring nurse, after she saved a man who had overdosed.

BCTC says Cowherd is currently enrolled in the Medicaid Nurse Aide program, and she applied the skills that she is learning in the class at her full-time job at a fast food restaurant. There was a man who had overdosed; the woman with him was trying to wake him up and Cowherd stepped up to help.

“First and foremost, I am so proud of the quick action that Alex took to save someone’s life,” said Dr. Greg Feeney, Acting President at BCTC. “Furthermore, I am so pleased that she gained her skills at BCTC and dreams of continuing her education with us. We take great pride in providing high quality teaching for our students to enter the workforce well prepared. Congratulations to Alex and to our Nursing programs for the great work they are doing.”