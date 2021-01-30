Attorney General Cameron urges dismissal of impeachment petition

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky., following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Kentucky’s attorney general is urging state lawmakers to dismiss an impeachment petition against him.

In doing so, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is fighting back against allegations by three grand jurors from the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

The grand jurors joined in seeking Cameron’s ouster from office. The petition alleges Cameron breached public trust and failed to comply with his duties by misrepresenting grand jury findings in the Taylor case.

Cameron’s response says the petition is “so lacking in legal and factual support” that it should be dismissed.

The response was filed with the clerk of the Kentucky House late Friday.