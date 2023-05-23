LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Officials have confirmed that 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang is the man arrested for killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley on Monday during a traffic stop.

The Lexington Police Department has also linked Sheangshang with the shooting and auto theft that occurred on the 2400 block of Georgetown Road prior to eventually being arrested on Charles Avenue.

Authorities responded to Georgetown Road around 5:49 p.m. where they located a male victim who had been shot. According to Lexington Police, the suspect shot the victim before stealing their white Ford Bronco. Authorities were able to locate the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue utilizing The Real-Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate reader system, and traffic cameras. Shenangshang was soon apprehended at a residence on Charles Avenue.

Sheangshang is facing charges in multiple counties stemming from Monday’s officer-involved shooting, the shooting on Georgetown Road, and previous charges related to a string of robberies in the Hamburg area.

He is charged in Fayette County with the following:

First-degree assault

First-degree robbery

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Tampering with physical evidence

Two second-degree burglary charges based on existing warrants

He is charged in Scott County with the following:

Murder – Police Officer

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

First-degree burglary

Theft by unlawful taking – Automobile

First-degree wanton endangerment

First-degree fleeing/evading police

Previous story:

The Fayette County Detention Center has identified the man accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley on Monday.

Detention center officials confirmed that 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang is the man arrested in connection to the incident. He is facing charges including assault, robbery, and murder of a police officer.

Sheangshang was recently FOX 56’s Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. He was a suspect in a crime spree involving the theft of lawn equipment from garages near Hamburg.

Sheangshang is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

FOX 56 will continue to update you as more information becomes available.