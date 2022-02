FRANFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has released a video on information about a case of avian flu reported in Fulton County. The video contains an interview with a state veterinarian who shares a lot of information about the flu.

KDA’s plan of action to respond to the case is also in the video. The informative video can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9je5Dg8bHw