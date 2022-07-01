BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Bardstown Bourbon Company announced it has acquired the Green River Spirits Company.

A press release says the acquisition is scheduled to close in July, subject to customary closing approvals and conditions. The transaction will bring together two leading Kentucky bourbon producers into a strong company with a commitment to Kentucky whiskey.

“We’re excited to forge this new partnership, which brings together two world-class teams and expands the breadth of our portfolio and the number of customers served,” said Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Company. “Bardstown Bourbon Company was founded to honor the traditions and history of Kentucky bourbon while taking a wholly modern approach. The addition of one of the oldest distilleries in Kentucky allows us to offer a comprehensive assortment that showcases the state’s flagship industry.”

Officials say the Green River Spirits Company will add the Green River brand as well as two production sites, which will help with the business for continued growth in both Kentucky whiskey and custom distillation. The acquisition includes the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky, which is the 10th oldest distillery in the state, and a state-of-the-art spirits production facility in Charleston, South Carolina, according to a press release.