KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is currently responding to a barge incident which occurred this morning on the Ohio River in Louisville.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the incident involves 11 barges, 10 of which are loose from the tug. Officials say one barge is carrying about 1,400 tons of methanol has become lodged at the McAlpine Dam and is partially submerged.

(Courtesy: Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet) (Courtesy: Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet) (Courtesy: Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet)

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s ERT says it has dispatched a boat team to assist with downstream assessment and water quality monitoring. Officials note the nearest municipal water intake downstream is in Henderson.