HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Students hoping to study Theatre at Bellarmine University in the coming years will no longer be able to, school officials said Thursday morning.

According to a social media post made by Bellarmine’s theatre directors, the university recently approved a “strategic plan” that will phase out the Theatre major and minor.

School officials say students currently housed in the major and minor will be able to earn their degree in Theatre as will students who elect to come to the university this fall.

While the program is being phased out, officials add that some level of theatre will continue on campus after the closure.

“Our Theatre faculty LOVE our students and remain committed to providing a top-notch theatrical education for the life of the program,” Theatre officials stated in the social media post. “We are extremely disappointed by this news and know that current students, incoming students, and our alumni will have feelings about this decision.”

The school urges everyone to stay connected with them and support their students as they continue to pursue their theatre education.

“As we all collectively take a moment to process this upsetting news, I hope we find comfort in the community that theatre provides and make space for the joy it has always provided in our lives,” theatre staff say. “As they say in the business, ‘The show must go on.'”

Although the program will be gone in the coming years, students are still be putting on performances at the school. Click here to see Bellarmine’s current theatre season.

