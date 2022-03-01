FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will host the annual Educators Rising Kentucky State Conference and Competition in Frazier Hall at Bellarmine University. The conference will be held March 3 from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. ET. An awards ceremony will be held from 4-5 p.m.

Approximately 266 high school students from across the Commonwealth who are interested in pursuing careers in the field of education will be in attendance.

The one-day conference will feature 21 competitive events that allow student educators to showcase the skills they have developed in the educational sciences and leadership.

Kentucky 2022 Teacher of the Year Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr. will deliver the keynote address. Professionals in the field will lead or moderate presentations.