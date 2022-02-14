MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $2,754,002 to two cities and five water utilities in Estill, Garrard and Madison counties. Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program funding will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems.

The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state. $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bi-partisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).

“Providing modern, efficient wastewater systems and clean water will be essential as we build a better Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will encourage business and residential development and provide our utilities with the tools they need to support their growing customer needs.”

The Bluegrass Area Development District submitted funding requests for the projects to the KIA. These include wastewater treatment plant improvements, the replacement of aged waterlines and the installation of new technology.

The Madison County Utilities District will use $608,105 to replace 24,800 feet of deteriorating water line, construct a new pump station and a new water tank at Waco and refurbish the water tank at College Hill. The upgrades will improve efficiency, water capacity and provide a more reliable potable water supply.

The Irvine Municipal Utilities Commission will work with Estill County Water District No. 1 to utilize $518,058 to replace and relocate an old water main located between the CSX railroad and the Kentucky River. The transfer of the line to the west side of the river will provide easier access and remove the line from the CSX right-of-way.

The City of Lancaster in Garrard County will receive $548,802 to construct an additional sewer line and a new wastewater pumping station to replace the two aging Buckeye Pump Station and Hill Court Pump Station. The Garrard County Sanitation District will receive $50,000 to provide sanitary sewer service to 40 residential customers and businesses in the Paint Lick community.

“Madison and Garrard County are receiving necessary funds to improve the water systems and make certain that everyone has access to clean water,” said Rep. Josh Bray, whose district includes Garrard County and part of Madison County. “The Cleaner Water Program is the direct result of the funding the legislature voted for in SB 36. When the legislature allocated this funding we were hoping a project like the Cleaner Water Program would come from it, and I am happy to see that the funding is used to improve critical infrastructure and improve the lives of Kentuckians.”

A full list of awarded projects for the City of Berea, Madison County Utilities District, Southern Madison Water District, Kirksville Water Association, Irvine Municipal Utilities Commission, City of Lancaster and the Garrard County Sanitation District can be found here.