FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear is trying to provide Kentuckians relief from prices at the pump. Beshear’s administration has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to waive a requirement that Louisville area gas stations sell cleaner-burning reformulated gas.

RFG is a cleaner-burning blend that urban areas are required to sell in the summer months in order to reduce pollution. The governor said the proposed move would save consumers 20 to 30 cents per gallon at the pump.

Beshear recently froze an increase to the state’s gas tax.