FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — In accordance with a new proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has extended his order that flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff.

The flags are to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98.

Flags will now remain lowered through Saturday, Dec. 11.