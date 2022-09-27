KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday Ford Motor Co. will expand its presence in Louisville with a $700 million investment which is expected to create 500 full-time jobs.

Governor Beshear proclaimed Tuesday to be “KenTRUCKy Day” in the commonwealth in honor of Ford’s investment in Kentucky, and the reveal of the F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs. The governor also highlighted the partnership between Kentucky and Ford that goes back more than a century.

“Today’s announcement is one of the largest investments ever in Jefferson County and will create hundreds of great jobs, including building the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck,” said Governor Beshear. “Together with last year’s record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement, Ford is building its future here in the commonwealth. We couldn’t be more proud and look forward to many more decades of success for this iconic American company here in Kentucky.”

Ford is the largest vehicle producer in Kentucky and one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants in Louisville.