HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky ranks fifth in the nation for business and infrastructure investments in Site Selection magazine’s 2023 Global Groundwork Index.

Officials state the ranking factors in business investments that generate jobs, as well as infrastructure investments that help Kentucky families by providing high-speed internet, cleaner water and safer roads and bridges.

“We’re going to be the team that gets the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project done – without tolls – and more, benefiting our nation, our economy and most importantly, our families,” Gov. Beshear said while applauding today’s rankings. “Awards like these show that Kentucky is a national leader, and we’re making historic progress.”

The magazine states the rankings were compiled from years of corporate facility investment project activity tracked by Site Selection and were blended with the latest data on infrastructure projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Dashboard maintained by the General Services Administration.

In October, Beshear said that since the beginning of his administration, the state has now announced nearly 900 private-sector new-location and expansion projects that total $27.5 billion in investments, creating 48,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure for any governor in state history.

Officials also state Beshear has also made it a priority to invest in infrastructure. He announced the final stage of building four lanes along the entire Mountain Parkway and helped break ground on the first phase of the I-69 interstate project, announced more than $101 million in discretionary funds to repair roads and bridges in all 120 counties and $197 million in Highway Safety Improvement Project funds to support 235 road safety projects, many of those focused on safety improvements around our schools.

In addition, in June, Beshear secured a nearly $1.1 billion federal grant, the largest public investment in high-speed internet in the state’s history, which will bring affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to every Kentuckian.