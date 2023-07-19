KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced the results of the Kentucky State Police’s annual statewide crime report on Wednesday. According to the results of the report, overall serious crime rates dropped in 2022 from the previous year and included fewer reports and arrests for homicides, drug offenses and robberies.

The governor was joined by KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. and Lt. Mike Bowling of the KSP Electronic Crime Branch to highlight the report and announce new ways the state is protecting children from online predators and enhance 911 response.

To read the full report, click here.

Annual statewide crime report

According to the 2022 Crime in Kentucky report, there was a 6.9% decrease in homicide arrests and a 33% decrease in reported homicides throughout the commonwealth. There was also a 13% decrease in drug and narcotic offense reports and about a 12% decrease in arrests of that crime and a 16% decrease in robbery reports and a nearly 6% decrease in those arrests.

However, not all offenses had a decrease in arrest and reports. Animal cruelty saw an increase in both reports and arrests, which KSP attributes partly to a violation code being added and more law enforcement bringing the crime to light and making arrests.

Protecting children online

Lt. Bowling with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discussed a partnership with Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, which provides resources to help parents protect their kids online. For more information on Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, visit their website.

According to a release from the governor’s office, KSP has arrested 128 online predators since 2021 and has improved its digital forensic lab to help catch more child predators. Troopers can now complete any type of digital exam in-house, which helps them unlock cell phones, computers and internet media used by suspected child predators.

“Internet safety is more important than ever before, and we are here to make sure families and friends have the knowledge and tools they need to keep Kentucky’s children safe online,” Lt. Bowling said. “If you wish to exploit children, Kentucky will not stand for it. It will take all of us working together to protect our children. If you think something inappropriate is happening to a child, speak up, call KSP or your local law enforcement. No suspicion is too small.”

Improving 911 services

According to a release, Kentucky has become the first in the nation to launch a 911 statewide, cloud-based, computer-aided dispatch system. KSP dispatchers now have a stronger ability to respond to 911 calls and non-emergency calls by communicating with a caller via text message, including in 34 different languages and using specific location technology.

Officials say the new services works by allowing callers to dial 911, then a text can be initiated by the dispatcher if the caller is unable to verbally speak or needs to be quiet to remain safe. If the caller accepts the request sent via text to share their location, KSP can access the individuals real-time latitude and longitude coordinates from their device allowing first responders to arrive quicker.

“This new technology is helping us better serve and protect our Kentucky families when they need it most,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am proud of KSP’s efforts to strengthen public safety by becoming the first to launch this new system that will connect more first responders, improving responder safety and reducing response times.”