FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning at midnight tonight until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, in honor of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Reid passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Officials say Reid will be interred in his home state of Nevada on Thursday.