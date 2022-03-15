FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says struggling Kentuckians would lose extra food stamp benefits if a measure to end the COVID-19 state of emergency early becomes law.

The GOP-dominated legislature finished work on the measure last week, sending it to the Democratic governor. Beshear hasn’t taken action on the measure, but he condemned it Monday as “politics at its worst.”

The governor says Kentuckians stand to lose tens of millions of dollars in extra food stamp benefits. Senate President Robert Stivers says the resolution states that lawmakers have no intent to “impair or delay” the state’s ability to receive pandemic-related federal funds.