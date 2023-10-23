HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced preliminary sports wagering numbers indicate nearly $250 million has been wagered in Kentucky and nearly 500,000 wagering accounts have been created with mobile applications since launch.

According to a release from the governor’s office, it is estimated that more than $15.7 million has been wagered at the state’s licensed retail sportsbooks since September 7. Wagering via mobile devices opened on September 28, and the governor reports more than $232.3 million has been wagered through mobile devices since that date.

“Kentucky is approaching $250 million wagered,” said Governor Beshear. “That is a strong number that certainly reflects excitement for the opening of sports wagering. It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”

Beshear will attend the grand opening of an additional retail sportsbook for in-person wagering at Sandy’s Gaming and Racing in Ashland on October 26.