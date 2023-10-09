HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday to sunset Friday to honor the lives lost during attacks in Israel.

“Britainy and I are praying for the people of Israel,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every family deserves safety from violence. Attacks like these should not take place anywhere. Kentucky, please join us in praying for those families who have lost loved ones.”

Beshear also encouraged all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in the lowering of the flags.