Beshear: Over $6.3M awarded through Cleaner Water Program

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded a total of $6,369,076 to two cities, one county and five water utilities in Bath and Clark counties for nine projects that will deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water infrastructure.

Officials say the funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“We are proud to work with each of these local leaders to build a better Kentucky for all of our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects address the need for infrastructure improvements across our commonwealth and will bring safer, more reliable sanitary sewer services and clean, healthy drinking water to thousands of residents in this area.”

Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for broadband expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.