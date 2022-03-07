FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases drop, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians should resist feeling pressure to take off masks if they think it’s best for them to keep wearing them in public.

The governor reported Monday that the number of new coronavirus cases, the test positivity rate and virus-related hospitalizations declined again last week in Kentucky.

As the virus’s prevalence wanes, Beshear says Kentucky is moving toward “personal empowerment,” with people making their own health decisions as tools to combat the virus have grown. The governor says that includes deciding whether to continue masking up in public.