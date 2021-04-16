Beshear says KY has enough COVID vaccine doses to lift restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky has enough COVID-19 vaccines to reach its needed goal to lift capacity restrictions. More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine.

Beshear says the Commonwealth has nearly 500,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available. He expects to receive more than 150,000 doses next week.

“Folks, this is right there. This is ours for the taking. It all depends on us getting out there and getting vaccinated as quickly as we can. The power is ultimately in your hands, so let’s get this done.”

Beshear has pledged to lift capacity restrictions at businesses and venues once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID shot.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)