HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the opening day of sports betting just three weeks away, Governor Andy Beshear provided a timeline of key dates, including that betting will officially start at 10 a.m. EDT on September 7, for in-person bets at licensed retail facilities.

Beshear said Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications at 6 a.m. EST on August 28. Officials say a list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released August 22, following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) meeting.

Officials have revealed this sports betting timeline:

August 22, at 1:30 p.m. EDT: KHRC will meet to vote on license applications. This vote will determine which retail facilities and mobile applications will be approved for use in Kentucky.

August 28, at 6 a.m. EDT: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications. Allowing pre-registration eases strains on electronic systems that can sometimes happen when many people try to register at once.

September 7, at 10 a.m. EDT: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

September 7, at 6 a.m. EDT: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile applications.

September 28, at 6 a.m. EDT: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers.

Officials say Kentucky chose a tiered implementation, which has been used in multiple states and which allows for testing of policies and procedures before the full rollout that includes mobile applications.

“The KHRC is excited to open sports wagering and is working efficiently to meet the necessary deadlines. This is a careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky,” said Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz.

A news release says earlier this month, Beshear announced the retail locations and mobile applications seeking licensure in Kentucky. Ellis Park is one of the locations seeking licensure.