Beshear signs partial-ban on no-knock search warrants

FRANKFORT (WEHT) On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed two bills that support postsecondary education, and partially blocks non-knock search warrants.

Allows students attending Kentucky’s private Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive Kentucky tuition grants. It also expands teacher preparation programs at Kentucky HBCUs.

This bill limits law enforcement’s use of no-knock warrants. It bans no-knock warrants for simple drug cases.

The bill states that approved no-knock warrants must be executed by a specially-trained response team equipped with body-worn cameras and clearly identifying insignia (counties with a population less than 90,000 will be allowed an exception to the response team and body-worn cameras with court approval). An EMT must be on site to provide medical assistance. Approved no-knock warrants can only be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. unless a court determines otherwise.