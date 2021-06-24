Beshear signs executive order allowing student athletes to profit from their likeness

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday allowing student athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for their name, image and likeness.

Kentucky lawmakers voiced support for the action, after planning to deal with the issue during next year’s regular session. Beshear is the first governor to allow compensation for name, image and likeness by executive order.

“Today’s step was done in cooperation with all of our public universities as well as leadership of both parties,” said Gov. Beshear after signing the executive order. “This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. For any individual athlete, their name, image and likeness are their own and no one else’s.”