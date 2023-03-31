KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates this week to sign Senate Bill 47, which legalizes medical cannabis in the commonwealth.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the bill establishes a structure to regulate the medical cannabis program, including dispensaries, cultivators, practitioners, processors and products and issuing identification cards to patients and caregivers. The bill establishes the authorization process for practitioners to recommend the use of medicinal cannabis and establishes the cannabis business license application process and requirements.

“In November, I signed an executive order to help Kentuckians with certain medical conditions, like our veterans suffering from PTSD, find safe and effective relief through medical cannabis,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now, I am finally able to sign this legislation into law and fully legalize medical cannabis – something the majority of Kentuckians support.”

Senate Bill 47 will not take effect until January 1, 2025, however the governor’s executive order will remain in effect allowing those suffering from some medical conditions the ability to obtain medical cannabis out of state until that time.