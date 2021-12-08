Beshear to propose ‘historic investments’ for education

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he will propose “historic investments” in public education next year.

The governor says massive revenue surpluses make it the “time to invest” to build on the state`s economic momentum. Beshear previewed some of his budget plans in a Monday interview conducted over Zoom with The Associated Press. The Democratic governor will present his spending proposal to the Republican-led legislature in early 2022. He says his proposals will include a pay raise for educators and “retention programs” to hold down teacher turnover.

Beshear made support for education the hallmark of his successful 2019 campaign for governor.