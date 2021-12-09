Gov. Beshear discusses new jobs, COVID-19, and more

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – In this Team Kentucky update, Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, variants of concern, vaccinations and boosters.

Some of the focus on the conference involved the creation of new jobs, which will be created by businesses such as Consumer Cellular Inc., the Martin County Solar Project, and Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc. These businesses are technology, solar power, and candy manufacturing in that order. The commonwealth has shattered every economic development record in the books for yearly investment totals. Year-to-date, private-sector new-location and expansion announcements include $11 billion in total planned investment and commitments to create 17,000 full-time jobs across the coming years. This puts Kentucky in a monetary surplus.

In other news, the University of Louisville received an accelerated repayment plan on a partially forgivable loan. UofL Health intends to repay the loan across four years, beginning in April 2022 and concluding in April 2025.

Beshear also announced an executive order to help with the nursing shortage in Kentucky, as the state is 12 to 20 percent short on the volume of nurses. By 2024, the state is to see an additional 16,000 nurses. Schools will have to report vacancies in their classes, and if they become full those applicants to the school must be referred to another school that has vacancies. Current nurses will be included in Beshear’s “Hero Pay” program.

When it comes to COVID-19 concerns and vaccinations, around 61% of Kentucky’s population has been vaccinated. Delta is still seen as the deadliest strain, and omicron is simply a variant of concern. Booster shots will protect against the delta variant, and are effective against the omicron variant, according to Governor Beshear.