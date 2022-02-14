FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear provided an update on Kentucky State Parks providing shelter for tornado disaster victims. 243 displaced guests are being housed at Kentucky State Parks.

State parks will soon begin to merge the number of parks providing housing for displaced families due to declining numbers of sheltering guests. Individuals will transition to mid-term housing options that are more private and offer kitchens such as travel trailers and cottages.

The Governor provided an update on the Commonwealth Sheltering Program and said 25 families have been placed in travel trailers across the state. One family has been placed in Pennyrile State Park and the three more are in the Mayfield Mobile Home Park on Feb. 11-12.

The deadline for storm survivors to apply for FEMA for assistance is March 13. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to apply for FEMA assistance. Disaster Recovery Centers can be found by visiting fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA Helpline.