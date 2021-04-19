Beshear urges younger adults to pick up vaccination pace

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone. But he said Monday the pace needs to pick up among younger adults to defeat the coronavirus.

Beshear says more than half of Kentuckians who are 18 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About three-fourths of Kentuckians 70 and older have been vaccinated. But he says the vaccination rate drops off considerably among people in the 20-49 age groups.

Beshear says the state still has about 400,000 doses available even before getting its next shipment of vaccine.

HEALTHY AT WORK | Dr. Stack has released new guidance for businesses. He says the website with this information will go live soon.

Also announced Monday were updates to the Healthy at Work COVID-19 safety requirements.

State health officials say events with 1,000 or fewer people in a single space are limited to 60 percent capacity. Events with more than 1,000 people are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Only a few businesses still have supplemental Healthy at Work requirements, including restaurants and bars, healthcare facilities and gyms.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)