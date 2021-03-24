Beshear vetoes bill aiming to create scholarship tax credits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WEHT) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for private school tuition. He calls it an attack on public education.

Public education advocates denounced the proposal leading up to Beshear’s veto announcement Wednesday. But the embattled bill could still become law when the Republican-led legislature reconvenes next week.

Override votes are expected on a series of vetoes. The measure would create education opportunity accounts to pay for education expenses, including private school tuition in highly populated counties. The accounts would be backed by private donors who would receive tax credits.

Beshear also signed the “Re-do” bill into law. This will give Senior athletes a 5th year of eligibility if they do not turn 19 before August first. It also allows students to request to use the 2021 school year as a supplemental school, retake courses, and use those credits toward graduation if the student failed the original class.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)