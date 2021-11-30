Beshear’s budget proposal to include Louisville park expansion funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) On Tuesday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced his upcoming budget proposal includes $10 million to support the expansion of Waterfront Park in Louisville. This expansion would extend the park into the Portland neighborhood in western Louisville.

“I love the beautiful spaces of nature in Shawnee and Chickasaw parks! Increasing access to the Ohio River and increasing green spaces for families to enjoy will give West Louisville another community jewel,” said Rep. Pamela Stevenson, who represents part of Jefferson County, and whose district includes the Waterfront Park Phase IV expansion. “Even more important is how well we worked together to honor the promise made to our residents and to improve our quality of place. The Waterfront is a ‘must see, must do and must have’ amenity that enhances the natural beauty of West Louisville. This is a win for everyone.”

With a total cost of $50 million, this expansion is the largest public works investment West Louisville has had in decades. Waterfront Park had requested funding for the expansion to be drawn from the next state budget.

“It is important that we give even more Louisville families access to this tremendous public resource and outdoor space,” said Sen. Gerald Neal, who represents part of Jefferson County, and whose district includes the Waterfront Park Phase IV expansion. “The Waterfront Park expansion is long-overdue, but we have an opportunity to help get it done this legislative session by including funding to support the project in our next budget.”

The expansion would connect downtown and west Louisville along the waterfront. It would create a connected “One Waterfront” providing recreational access from Riverview Park at the southwest end of the city all the way to Beargrass Creek in the east.

“After decades of shared investment, Waterfront Park is a beautiful and thriving treasure that welcomes millions of visitors and residents from throughout our community every year. Today’s announcement addresses an unfinished goal and moves us a critical step closer to a 22-acre westward expansion connecting downtown and west Louisville with one waterfront,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “We thank Gov. Beshear for including this expansion in his budget proposal and look forward to making Waterfront Park Phase IV a reality of our families, residents and visitors.”

