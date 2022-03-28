FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Receiving bipartisan support in both chambers, Gov. Beshear signed a new bill that will ultimately replace Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents

The new bill requires Beshear to appoint eight new board members by April 4. Officials say KSU has remained under state oversight since last summer when concerns about the school’s finances and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials came to a head.

Evidence of poor financial management by university leadership was later found in a report ordered by Beshear.

AP contributed to this report.