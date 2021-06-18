Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Kentucky using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. (Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons)

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Kentucky.

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Trigg County

– Population: 14,449

– Median home value: $129,400 (81% own)

– Median rent: $564 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $50,536

– Top places to live: Cadiz (C+)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Franklin County

– Population: 50,529

– Median home value: $142,900 (63% own)

– Median rent: $762 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $56,274

– Top places to live: Frankfort (B+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Crittenden County

– Population: 9,000

– Median home value: $89,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $550 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $45,244

– Top places to live: Marion (B-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Taylor County

– Population: 25,571

– Median home value: $120,200 (60% own)

– Median rent: $643 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $44,522

– Top places to live: Campbellsville (B-)

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jessamine County

– Population: 53,032

– Median home value: $172,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $789 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $58,245

– Top places to live: Wilmore (A+), Nicholasville (B-), High Bridge (C+)

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Owen County

– Population: 10,796

– Median home value: $116,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $624 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $48,801

– Top places to live: Owenton (B-)

Megangen1990 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Muhlenberg County

– Population: 30,951

– Median home value: $93,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $600 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $43,590

– Top places to live: Central City (B), Greenville (B-), Powderly (B-)

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Edmonson County

– Population: 12,138

– Median home value: $87,300 (80% own)

– Median rent: $660 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $43,401

– Top places to live: Brownsville (B-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Russell County

– Population: 17,778

– Median home value: $95,000 (74% own)

– Median rent: $549 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $38,390

– Top places to live: Russell Springs (B-)

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Caldwell County

– Population: 12,702

– Median home value: $87,900 (76% own)

– Median rent: $577 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $44,775

– Top places to live: Princeton (B)

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Woodford County

– Population: 26,318

– Median home value: $203,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $771 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $63,820

– Top places to live: Versailles (B+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Mercer County

– Population: 21,592

– Median home value: $147,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $624 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $55,093

– Top places to live: Harrodsburg (B-), Burgin (B+), Salvisa (C+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clinton County

– Population: 10,193

– Median home value: $72,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $472 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $32,184

– Top places to live: Albany (C)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. McLean County

– Population: 9,283

– Median home value: $104,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $520 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $51,861

– Top places to live: Beech Grove (B-), Sacramento (C+), Island (C+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cumberland County

– Population: 6,697

– Median home value: $89,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $465 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $35,344

– Top places to live: Burkesville (B-)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fulton County

– Population: 6,130

– Median home value: $66,100 (61% own)

– Median rent: $579 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $30,114

– Top places to live: Fulton (B-)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. McCracken County

– Population: 65,268

– Median home value: $143,400 (65% own)

– Median rent: $717 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $46,080

– Top places to live: Hendron (A-), Paducah (A-), Reidland (B)

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#8. Jefferson County

– Population: 767,419

– Median home value: $170,100 (62% own)

– Median rent: $871 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $56,586

– Top places to live: Cherokee Seneca (A+), Cherokee Gardens (A+), Indian Hills (A+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pulaski County

– Population: 64,350

– Median home value: $116,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $682 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $39,998

– Top places to live: Somerset (B-), Ferguson (B), Eubank (B)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Livingston County

– Population: 9,235

– Median home value: $102,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $676 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $50,839

– Top places to live: Ledbetter (C+), Smithland (C+), Grand Rivers (C+)

Turover // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Greenup County

– Population: 35,555

– Median home value: $116,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $704 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $51,655

– Top places to live: Russell (A-), Flatwoods (B+), Raceland (B)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Boyd County

– Population: 47,682

– Median home value: $111,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $699 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $48,308

– Top places to live: Ashland (B), Catlettsburg (B-), Westwood (C+)

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Boyle County

– Population: 29,972

– Median home value: $146,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $727 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $46,382

– Top places to live: Danville (A-), Junction City (B-), Perryville (A-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marshall County

– Population: 31,192

– Median home value: $131,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $690 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $55,113

– Top places to live: Benton (B), Calvert City (B), Hardin (C)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lyon County

– Population: 8,271

– Median home value: $141,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $603 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $52,528

– Top places to live: Eddyville (B-)