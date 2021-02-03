Bill advances to raise Kentucky’s felony theft threshold

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:
Kentucky Flag_810418684546729572

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has advanced a bill to raise the minimum dollar amount required for the crime of felony theft. The measure would increase the threshold for felony theft to $1,000 from the current $500. The result would be that property thefts under $1,000 would be considered a misdemeanor, which carries a lesser penalty. The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill Wednesday. It heads to the full House next. Supporters tout the higher felony theft threshold as a way to reduce prison populations and thus corrections costs for the state. They say the threshold hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories