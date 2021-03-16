Bill allowing education opportunity accounts advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have advanced a bill making it easier to cross district lines to attend school. The bill also would allow tax credit funding pools to help pay for educational expenses.

The sweeping bill cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The panel amended the bill to expand the potential use of tax credit scholarships for private school tuition.

The bill allows for creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donors who would receive a tax credit. The grants would be managed by third-party groups. The money could be used for a variety of educational expenses and for public school tuition.