Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Tri-State Cases

Bill shielding businesses from COVID lawsuits becomes law

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor stood aside to allow a bill become law that protects an array of businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. But he warned Monday that the new law is likely to draw a court challenge.

The measure was backed by business interests. It became law without Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature. A veto would have killed it since the legislative session has ended.

The Democratic governor pointed to the efforts of Republican House Speaker David Osborne to narrow the bill as a reason he allowed it to become law. Despite the changes, Beshear says the law is likely to be challenged on constitutional issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories