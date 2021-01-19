Bills limiting Gov. Beshear’s executive powers draw vetoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed bills that would limit his executive powers to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Republican-led legislature completed fast-track work on the measures earlier this month. GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their 30-day session next month.
In defending his vetoes, Beshear said the measures would hamstring the state’s efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until vaccinations become widespread. Republicans accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency COVID-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals. They claim the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application.