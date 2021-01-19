Bills limiting Gov. Beshear’s executive powers draw vetoes

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear puts on a face mask after speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers convene on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, as Republican lawmakers seek to take early action to rein in the powers of Beshear. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed bills that would limit his executive powers to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican-led legislature completed fast-track work on the measures earlier this month. GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their 30-day session next month.

In defending his vetoes, Beshear said the measures would hamstring the state’s efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until vaccinations become widespread. Republicans accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency COVID-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals. They claim the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application.