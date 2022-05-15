LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Pug fans and dog lovers from around the country attended Louisville’s “Bluegrass PugFest” this weekend. Officials say it’s one of the largest events of its kind in the United States.

Pugfest President Paul Gilles says the event has grown over the last decade-and-a-half to have 2,000 pugs. The volunteer-run festival benefits seven pug rescue organizations from around the nation.

“It just is really amazing how much support we got today and how much money we’re going to be able give to those rescues to save more pugs,” said Gilles.

Bluegrass PugFest, previously known as Milwaukee Pug Fest, moved south for 2022. The festival featured pug costume and talent contests and the ever-popular pug races.

