KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders have joined forces for an online auction to benefit the survivors of the eastern Kentucky flood.

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit – Eastern Flood Relief Auction is a 10-day option that runs from August 11 to August 21. All proceeds raised from the auction will go directly to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

According to their website, more than 125 items were pushed on the first day of the auction, and over 160 items will be uploaded by the end of the auction. The partnership raised more than $3 million for a similar auction to benefit victims of the December 10 tornado.