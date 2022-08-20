LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky 4-H Foundation is looking to give back to those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. The organization says their goal is to raise $100,000 so they can help Kentucky 4-H families that lost everything.

To do so, officials say they are raffling off one thousand raffle tickets at $100 each, for the opportunity to win a pair (2) of SOLD OUT Beyond VIP passes for Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville on September 15-18.

All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Kentucky 4-H Relief Fund to be utilized to support 4-H’ers facing significant challenges from the floods in East Kentucky.

Many of the big acts playing at this year’s festival include Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon and Chris Stapleton. Click here for more information.