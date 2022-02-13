BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — An affordable housing plan initiated months before tornadoes struck Bowling Green in December is moving forward at the right time to help dozens of residents displaced by the storms.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports the Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved an agreement to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to finance infrastructure for a 40-unit housing complex. The funds will be funneled through the Housing Authority’s Live the Dream nonprofit arm, established to help low-income families achieve home ownership.

Local officials said the need was there before the storms destroyed dozens of homes but that the tornadoes made things worse.