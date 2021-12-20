Bowling Green man indicted as a member of ISIS

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) A Bowling Green man with dual U.S.-Bosnian citizenship, 31-year-old Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, has been indicted by a federal court in Kentucky with providing material support to ISIS. He has also been charged with providing support to and receiving training from ISIS.

According to court documents, Ramic and two co-conspirators left the U.S. for Istanbul, Turkey, and from there eventually crossed into Syria to join ISIS in 2014. Ramic attended a training camp and received weapon and combat training.

Ramic remained in Syria and kept in contact with his co-conspirators. One of them sent emails to Western Kentucky University, outlining the group’s desire for ISIS to attack the United States. Ramic had been imprisoned in Turkey and later deported back to the U.S. After arriving on Thursday, Ramic appeared in court Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Ramic will face a maximum of 50 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 and a term of lifelong supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine sentencing.

The FBI is currently investigating this case.