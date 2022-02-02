Breonna Taylor case delayed again; inclement weather cited

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of the former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection for the trial of an ex-police officer involved in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor has been delayed until next week because of inclement weather.

Jefferson Circuit Court Administrator Angela Bilewicz confirmed the delay in an email Wednesday. Former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors during the March 2020 raid.

Taylor was shot multiple times. No drugs were found in the 26-year-old emergency medical technician’s apartment, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.