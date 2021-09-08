Bridge closure begins for KY 140 over Stroud Creek in McLean County

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT)–The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials say the bridge in McLean County at mile point 9.44 over Stroud Creek is closed. The repairs are expected to be done in early October.

The repairs being done along the bridge include demolition of the deck, power washing, and prepping beam ends. Reinforced concrete will serve as an encasement to prevent buckling. This repair work will permit 3-ton vehicles or less to cross the bridge.

KYTC workers say approximately 450 vehicles travel across this structure on a daily basis. The detour is 5.2 miles in length.